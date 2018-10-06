Home Entertainment Hindi

Nana Patekar denies Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations, says "a lie is a lie"

In a recent TV interview, Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Tanushree Dutta (R) had reportedly filed a complaint against Nana Patekar with the Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) for damage to property and reputation. (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nana Patekar Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters here at the airport.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport.

At the Jodhpur airport, when reporters asked Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Patekar said, "It will happen".

The 67-year-old actor is likely to hold a press conference on October 8.

Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta.

TAGS
Nana patekar Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment Bollywood

