Nana Patekar denies Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations, says "a lie is a lie"

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nana Patekar Saturday denied he misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta on the sets of a 2008 film, calling her claims a "lie".

In a recent TV interview, Dutta alleged Patekar misbehaved with her when the two were shooting a special song for "Horn Ok Pleassss" 10 years ago.

Patekar, who was shooting for upcoming film "Housefull 4" in Jodhpur, landed here Saturday.

"I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters here at the airport.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport.

At the Jodhpur airport, when reporters asked Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Patekar said, "It will happen".

The 67-year-old actor is likely to hold a press conference on October 8.

Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta.