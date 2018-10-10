Home Entertainment Hindi

Rishi Kapoor dismisses rumours about his grey hair

Published: 10th October 2018 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 03:01 PM

Rishi Kapoor (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Actor Rishi Kapoor, who is here for a medical treatment, said his grey hair has nothing to do with his health but a part of his look that he is sporting in an upcoming film.

The actor was seen with grey hair in his pictures with actor Sonali Bendre and Priyanka Chopra, which led to speculation on social media that it got something to do with his health.

Taking to Twitter, Kapoor denied that his hair turned grey "overnight" and clarified that he dyed them for his look in the film.

"This is to dispel all notions and wrong speculations of my hair turning grey/white overnight.

My hair was dyed by Awan Contractor for a film produced by Honey Trehan and Sony pictures directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Film is untitled.

Trust this clears the air," he wrote. He also shared a picture of the final look of the character and said, "This is the final look of the film.

Sharma ji All grey! Will revert to original hair colour soon.

" Earlier this month, there were reports that Rishi was suffering from a serious illness following his absence from the funeral of his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away on October 1.

His brother, Randhir, had denied the reports and had said, "He is at the moment fine.

As he is in great pain, he will be undergoing test. He did discuss it with us regarding his health," Randhir had told PTI.

