Will file defamation case against Vinta Nanda for 'false' charges: Alok Nath’s lawyer

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Terming the allegations of rape and harassment levelled against Alok Nath as false and an attempt to malign his image, his lawyer said the actor was planning to sue writer-director Vinta Nanda and other accusers for defamation.“All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it…. A person waits for 19 years and then comes out with the case and to support her case, other persons join her. This by itself indicates that something is being done purposely, only to malign his image,” Ashok Sarogi, Alok Nath’s lawyer said.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Sandhya Mridul alleges sexual harassment at the hands of Alok Nath

He said they are planning to file a defamation suit against Nanda and others who have made such allegations. “We take all these allegations as defamatory statements made against him without any reason. We are planning to file a defamation suit,” he said. Sarogi said if required, they may file a suit for the recovery of amount for the damage caused to Nath’s reputation.

However, troubles mounted for Nath as another actor, Sandhya Mridul, came out in support of Nanda and opened up about her alleged sexual harassment at his hands during the shooting of a telefilm. She alleged that he had tried to force himself upon her during the shooting of a telefilm in Kodaikanal many years ago.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Anurag Kashyap steps down as MAMI's board member

Best known for her work in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Swabhimaan and Koshish, Mridul narrated her harrowing experience in a lengthy Twitter post. She said despite being the victim of Nath’s overtures, he spread lies about her being a difficult person to work with.