Home Entertainment Hindi

Will file defamation case against Vinta Nanda for 'false' charges: Alok Nath’s lawyer

Responding to the allegations, Nath's lawyer Ashok Sarogi said, "All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it.

Published: 10th October 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Alok Nath

Actor Alok Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Terming the allegations of rape and harassment levelled against Alok Nath as false and an attempt to malign his image, his lawyer said the actor was planning to sue writer-director Vinta Nanda and other accusers for defamation.“All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it…. A person waits for 19 years and then comes out with the case and to support her case, other persons join her. This by itself indicates that something is being done purposely, only to malign his image,” Ashok Sarogi, Alok Nath’s lawyer said.

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Sandhya Mridul alleges sexual harassment at the hands of Alok Nath 

He said they are planning to file a defamation suit against Nanda and others who have made such allegations. “We take all these allegations as defamatory statements made against him without any reason. We are planning to file a defamation suit,” he said. Sarogi said if required, they may file a suit for the recovery of amount for the damage caused to Nath’s reputation.

However, troubles mounted for Nath as another actor, Sandhya Mridul, came out in support of Nanda and opened up about her alleged sexual harassment at his hands during the shooting of a telefilm. She alleged that he had tried to force himself upon her during the shooting of a telefilm in Kodaikanal many years ago. 

ALSO READ | #MeToo: Anurag Kashyap steps down as MAMI's board member

Best known for her work in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Swabhimaan and Koshish, Mridul narrated her harrowing experience in a lengthy Twitter post. She said despite being the victim of Nath’s overtures, he spread lies about her being a difficult person to work with. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Alok Nath Sandhya Mridul Vinta Nanda MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp