MeToo: Akshay Kumar asks producers to cancel shoot of Sajid Khan's 'Housefull 4' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar Friday said he has requested the producers of "Housefull 4" to halt the film's shoot, asserting that he will not work with any "proven offenders".

"Housefull 4" is being directed by Sajid Khan and features actor Nana Patekar, who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Stringent action should be taken against the offenders, Kumar said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

"I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing.

I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation," he wrote.

"This is something that requires stringent action.

I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," the 51-year-old actor added.