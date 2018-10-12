Home Entertainment Hindi

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar asks producers to cancel shoot of Sajid Khan's 'Housefull 4' 

Stringent action should be taken against the offenders, Kumar said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

Published: 12th October 2018 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar Friday said he has requested the producers of "Housefull 4" to halt the film's shoot, asserting that he will not work with any "proven offenders".

"Housefull 4" is being directed by Sajid Khan and features actor Nana Patekar, who have been accused of sexual harassment.

Stringent action should be taken against the offenders, Kumar said in a brief statement posted on Twitter.

READ HERE | Sajid Khan steps down as 'Housefull 4' director over allegations of sexual harassment

"I've just landed back in the country last night and reading all the news has been very disturbing.

I've requested the producers of Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot until further investigation," he wrote.

"This is something that requires stringent action.

I will not work with any proven offenders and all those who have been subjugated to harassment should be heard and given the justice they deserve," the 51-year-old actor added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Sajid Khan Nana patekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp