Not shaken, disturbed: Director Omung Kumar on Modi biopic controversy

The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, featuring Vivek Oberoi, is set to release on April 5, ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar. (Photo | Facebook)

MUMBAI: "PM Narendra Modi" director Omung Kumar says he expected the biopic to be subjected to opposition, but the negativity around the film does not disturb him.

Several political parties have asked to delay the release of the film as it violates model code of conduct.

"I have blinkers. I don't look at what is happening or what people are saying. It is for producers to look into it. I don't let it bother me. When we took it on we knew it is a big film and people were going to talk about it, irrespective of whether we release the film during elections or not."

"We knew people will oppose it in some way. So I am not shaken or disturbed. I am not bothered about the trolls, there are people who are liking it and some are not," Omung told PTI in an interview.

The director said for him the film is an inspiring story.

"It is the story of a 'chaiwala' who became the prime minister of India. It is an inspiring story. It is about inspiring people to do something. I am not looking at votes or anything," he added.

Omung said he is not a politically inclined person and his aim is always to do justice with the subject.

"It is somebody's life story so you tread carefully but that doesn't mean you hide things, as in a biopic you need to show the struggles of the person for him or her to emerge victorious.

"For me it is important to present things as it is. I am not a politically inclined person. For me the story is the hero, I focus on doing justice to the story, screenplay."

The director added that he has dealt with the story in a neutral manner.

"There are documentaries on him but no one has shown his journey in a two hour film so there will be surprises. I tried to dig out stuff and join the dots and make a storyline from his journey. I have been neutral."

Also starring Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Zarina Wahab and Prashant Narayanan, the film is produced by Sandip Ssingh and Suresh Oberoi.

