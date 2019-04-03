Ajay Devgn dodges query on Alok Nath's #MeToo allegations

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday refrained from commenting on the #MeToo allegations against his "De De Pyaar De" co-star Alok Nath, accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda.

When producer Luv Ranjan's comment was sought, Ajay intervened saying: "This is not the right place to talk about it. Jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was complete before the allegations surfaced against the person)."

Ajay, who turned 50 on Tuesday, also received a lot of criticism on Twitter for not commenting on Alok's presence in the movie.

ALSO READ: Check out the trailer of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'De De Pyaar De'

"Shame on Ajay Devgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot after allegations and FIR. I hate when celebs say 'this is not the right platform to discuss'. Issues like this deserved to be discussed on every platform," said one social media user.

"What the hell is Alok Nath doing here in this film. Ajay, you promised to never work with #MeToo alleged person, now what's this," remarked a fan.

When IANS reached out to Alok Nath, he said: "I don't want to talk anything about 'De De Pyaar De'."

The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, is written and co-produced by Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

Writer-director Vinta Nanda had last year accused Alok Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it.