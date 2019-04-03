Home Entertainment Hindi

Jatin Sarna of 'Sacred Games' fame to play Yashpal Sharma in ‘83

Yashpal’s top score of 89 runs against West Indies in the opening match laid the foundation of India’s winning streak at the World Cup.

Published: 03rd April 2019 09:08 AM

Bollywood actor Jatin Sarna (Photo | Jatin Sarna Facebook)

By Express News Service

Actor Jatin Sarna, best known for playing the character ‘Bunty’ in the Netflix India series Sacred Games, has joined the cast of Kabir Khan’s ‘83. He will seen in the role of cricketer Yashpal Sharma, a middle order batsman in the 1983 squad of the Indian cricket team.

Yashpal’s top score of 89 runs against West Indies in the opening match laid the foundation of India’s winning streak at the World Cup. He also top scored against England in the semifinals with 61 runs. 

“I’d auditioned for Madan Lal’s part, but it went to Harrdy Sandhu and Yashpal Sharma came to me,” Jatin says, adding, “I am glad to have landed the opportunity to work with Kabir Khan, that too on such a larger-than-life subject that is close to every Indian. Plus, my dream of becoming a cricketer is also going to be fulfilled through the film.” 

Ranveer Singh headlines ‘83 in the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, supported by Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth, and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh.

Recent additions to the cast include Tahir Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, R Badree, and Addinath M Kothare. Produced by Madhu Mantena and Vishnu Induri, ‘83 is slated for release on April 10, 2020.

