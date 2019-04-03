Biopic does not project Modi as a hero, he already is one: Vivek Oberoi

By Online Desk

Actor Vivek Oberoi has defended his upcoming film 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi' which is set to hit the big screen on April 5 despite a plea by the opposition to the Election Commission to delay its release.

Responding to the criticism, Oberoi said that he doesn't understand why some people are overreacting.

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's danda."

The actor, who is playing the role of Narendra Modi in the biopic, said, "We are not projecting Modi ji as a hero, he already is a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It is an inspirational story which we brought to the screen," he added.

This is not the first time the actor has defended the movie and PM Modi. Even in the past, he has been vocal about his support for the PM.

In an interview with India Today, he said that the Indian army is also his army and it is PM Modi's army too. He also said that he doesn't belong to the BJP but to India and he believes in PM Modi.

The biopic has been facing criticism ever since its release date was announced. The Election Commission has cleared the release of the movie stating it does not violate the model code of conduct.



