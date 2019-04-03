Home Entertainment Hindi

Biopic does not project Modi as a hero, he already is one: Vivek Oberoi

Responding to criticism over the timing of the movie's release, Oberoi said that he doesn't understand why some people are overreacting. 

Published: 03rd April 2019 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Vivek Oberoi in and as Narendra Modi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Actor Vivek Oberoi has defended his upcoming film 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi' which is set to hit the big screen on April 5 despite a plea by the opposition to the Election Commission to delay its release. 

Responding to the criticism, Oberoi said that he doesn't understand why some people are overreacting. 

Speaking to ANI, the actor said, "Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don't know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar's danda."

The actor, who is playing the role of Narendra Modi in the biopic, said, "We are not projecting Modi ji as a hero, he already is a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It is an inspirational story which we brought to the screen," he added. 

This is not the first time the actor has defended the movie and PM Modi. Even in the past, he has been vocal about his support for the PM. 

In an interview with India Today, he said that the Indian army is also his army and it is PM Modi's army too. He also said that he doesn't belong to the BJP but to India and he believes in PM Modi. 

The biopic has been facing criticism ever since its release date was announced. The Election Commission has cleared the release of the movie stating it does not violate the model code of conduct. 


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivek Oberoi Narendra Modi Narendra Modi Biopic Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp