Amitabh Bachchan calls himself disciple of 'nadigar thilagam' Sivaji Ganesan

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his Tamil debut with Uyarndha Manithan, directed by Tamilvaanan.

The actor uploaded a photo on Twitter featuring him and his co-star SJ Suryah standing next to a wall with a portrait of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. In the caption of this photo, Amitabh called himself and Suryah disciples of the late veteran actor.

T 3141 - Two disciples under the shadow of the MASTER - Shivaji Ganesan ..

Surya and self !

Shivaji the Ultimate Iconic Legend of Tamil Cinema .. his picture adorns the wall .. my respect and admiration i touch his feet !

அவர் மாஸ்டர் .. நாம் அவருடைய சீடர்கள் pic.twitter.com/u4dGGQE1Bd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 3 April 2019

He wrote, "Two disciples under the shadow of the master -- Sivaji Ganesan -- Suryah and self! Shivaji the ultimate, iconic (and) legend of Tamil Cinema. His picture adorns the wall. An artist of such immense and ​incredible talent. My respect and admiration. I touch his feet!."

Uyarndha Manithan reportedly stars Ramya Krishnan opposite Amitabh for the first time since the 1998 Bollywood film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film went on floors earlier this month and the crew is currently filming sequences with Ramya Krishnan and Amitabh in Mumbai.

The Badla actor was earlier reported to have given 35 days for the project. The film, bankrolled by Purple Bull International, is expected to be released in Tamil and Hindi, under the titles Uyarndha Manithan and The Great Man, respectively.