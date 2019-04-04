Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan calls himself disciple of 'nadigar thilagam' Sivaji Ganesan

The actor uploaded a photo on Twitter featuring him and his co-star SJ Suryah standing next to a wall with a portrait of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.

Published: 04th April 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 06:12 PM

Amitabh Bachchan with SJ Suryah for the upcoming Tamil movie Uyarndha Manithan. (Photo: Twitter)

By Express News Service

Veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his Tamil debut with Uyarndha Manithan, directed by Tamilvaanan.

The actor uploaded a photo on Twitter featuring him and his co-star SJ Suryah standing next to a wall with a portrait of legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan. In the caption of this photo, Amitabh called himself and Suryah disciples of the late veteran actor.

He wrote, "Two disciples under the shadow of the master -- Sivaji Ganesan -- Suryah and self! Shivaji the ultimate, iconic (and) legend of Tamil Cinema. His picture adorns the wall. An artist of such immense and ​incredible talent. My respect and admiration. I touch his feet!." 

ALSO READING: Check out Amitabh Bachchan's first look from his Tamil debut 'Uyarntha Manithan'

Uyarndha Manithan reportedly stars Ramya Krishnan opposite Amitabh for the first time since the 1998 Bollywood film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film went on floors earlier this month and the crew is currently filming sequences with Ramya Krishnan and Amitabh in Mumbai.

The Badla actor was earlier reported to have given 35 days for the project. The film, bankrolled by Purple Bull International, is expected to be released in Tamil and Hindi, under the titles Uyarndha Manithan and The Great Man, respectively.

