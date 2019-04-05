Home Entertainment Hindi

Varun Dhawan denies 'Kalank' plot copied from a book, says similar character names a 'coincidence'

The names of the characters played by Alia Bhatt (Roop) and Sonakshi Sinha (Satya) in the film are also similar to the book.

Published: 05th April 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 'Kalank'.

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 'Kalank'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: There were reports that Karan Johar's upcoming production "Kalank" is inspired by author Shuana Singh Baldwin's "What the Body Remembers", but actor Varun Dhawan believes the film's premise is not similar to the book.

After the film's trailer was unveiled, fans pointed out similarities between the film's plot and the book, which chronicles the story of love and loss with partition as a backdrop.

Both the film and the book feature story about two women getting married to the same man.

Kalank trailer out: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur caught in a love triangle?

When asked about the plot similarities, Varun told reporters, "I have not read that book, I haver no knowledge about that. But I don't think the premise is the same because our actual premise has not yet opened in the promos. Yes, there is a love story but the film is a lot more than that." The actor said there are several layers to the story which will be revealed only when the film releases.

"Once people watch it they can make up their mind about that. But as far as I know, Karan had this story for a very long time which he wanted me to do." Varun said having the same character names could be a coincidence.

"I don't know about the character names, it could be a coincidence. No one will be that stupid, that even if one had to copy, they would change names, why would the names be retained?" He was speaking at an event of Ishq 104.8 FM.

TAGS
Kalank Alia Bhatt Sonakshi Sinha Varun Dhawan karan johar madhuri dixit Aditya Roy Kapur Sanjay Dutt

