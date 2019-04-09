Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt took inspiration from Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed's role in 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'

The Pakistani actor featured as the independent-minded, pragmatic Kashaf Murtaza opposite Fawad's entitled, suave Zaroon Junaid in the show.

Published: 09th April 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 03:41 PM

L-R: Alia Bhatt and Sanam Saeed. (Photos | Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Sanam Saeed has responded to Alia Bhatt's revelation that she took inspiration from the popular Pakistani actor's hit TV show "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" to prepare for her upcoming film "Kalank", saying she was "tickled pink".

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter Monday reacting to a PTI interview in which Alia said director Abhishek Varman told her to watch the drama, which starred Sanam and her "Kapoor & Sons" co-actor Fawad Khan.

"@aliaa08 if this isn't made up news, I'm tickled pink. Best wishes," Sanam tweeted sharing a link to the story.

The Pakistani actor featured as the independent-minded, pragmatic Kashaf Murtaza opposite Fawad's entitled, suave Zaroon Junaid in the show.

How the two polar opposite protagonists grow to love each other as life partners while dealing with class and ideological differences is the story.

"Zindagi Gulzar Hai", aired on Pakistani channel Hum TV from 2012 to 2013, also emerged a huge hit in India when it premiered on Zindagi channel in 2014.

TAGS
Sanam Saeed Alia Bhatt Kalank Zindagi Gulzar Hai

