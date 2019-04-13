Home Entertainment Hindi

Shooting of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh wrapped up

The shooting of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been wrapped up.

Published: 13th April 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani at the cake cutting after the wrap. (Photo: Instagram)

By Express News Service

The shooting of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has been wrapped up. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, was shot in places like Delhi, Mussoorie, and Mumbai. 

Kiara took to social media to share pictures from the wrap-up party of the film, which is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original Vijay Deverakonda-starrer. 
The recently released teaser of the film went viral on social media, with both fans and members of the film fraternity pouring accolades over it.

Sharing his thoughts about Kabir Singh on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “As a star, one is so conditioned to showcasing oneself at one’s best. But as an actor one has to have the guts to show yourself at your worst. Kabir Singh in my blood. Hope you feel him too.” The film, bankrolled by T-Series and Cine 1 Entertainment, is set to hit the screens on June 21. 

