Amitabh Bachchan's blog clocks 11 years

By IANS

MUMBAI: As Amitabh Bachchan personal blog completed 11 years on Wednesday, the megastar has prayed for its continuity.

Amitabh began writing on his blog in April 2008. He uses the platform to share anecdotes about his health, personal life and details about his upcoming films and shows. He also wishes his fans, whom he fondly calls his extended family (Ef), on their birthdays.

"11 considered auspicious and at times pious in most of India," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

T 3136 - On 17th of April 2008, began the BLOG .. today 11 years of it .. 17th April 2019 .. every day without a break .. thank you my Ef for your love affection and grace .. we hold hands in peace consideration and understanding .. values most cherished ..! pic.twitter.com/Wu7bpRTkWZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2019

He added: "I can only with folded hands, pray for its continuity and its longevity in the times to come. My sincerity shall, I hope, have the capacity to match what you have given me."

READ HERE | This is how Shah Rukh reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's dig at producers for ignoring 'Badla's success

The 76-year-old thespian also took to Twitter to express his happiness.

"On 17th of April 2008, began the blog. Today 11 years of it 17th April 2019. Every day without a break. Thank you my extended family for your love affection and grace. We hold hands in peace consideration and understanding. Values most cherished," he wrote on Twitter.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure "Brahmastra" along with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.