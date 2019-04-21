Was never too confident to be part of Bhansali, Rajamouli's films: Alia Bhatt

Home Entertainment Hindi

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt, touted as one of the most sought-after young actors in Bollywood, says she was "never confident" of being part of two eminent filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and S S Rajamouli's films.

Alia feels overwhelmed to be directed by two renowned directors Bhansali and Rajamouli in "Inshallah" and "RRR" respectively.

She finds both of them similar, when it comes to their passion for cinema.

"For me the bigness, the high is to be working with these two directors. There is a similarity between them, I think they are both obsessed with their films. They have got such a clear vision with what they do. They are so creative, it is all artistic. I was never too confident that I will be part of either of their films," Alia told PTI.

It was a long wait for Alia, who had auditioned for Bhansali's 2005 movie "Black" at the age of nine, but was rejected.

She adds, "I was hoping for many years to work with him. When one day, news came up that he is doing a film I was like why isn't he coming to me. When he did come to me, I was over the moon."

"Inshallah" will see her sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan for the first time.

Talking about how her pairing with Salman will be presented in the film, Alia says, "I don't want to talk much about it. I would just say let's wait for the magician being, Mr Bhansali to reveal its traits. He has a certain idea and vision for this film and he will put it out there in front of the world. Till then we should not say much. This film is lovely in every aspect -- be it the story or the world that he is creating."

The shoot for the film is likely to begin from August. And it will co-produced by Salman and Bhansali's production banners and is reportedly set to arrive in cinema houses during Eid next year.

The "Kalank" actor is equally excited about "RRR", her first Telugu film. And she has started learning the language.

"The Telugu lessons are hard but I am picking it up fast," she adds.

Recollecting her chance encounter with Rajamouli, Alia reveals, "I had bumped into Rajamouli sir at an airport and I begged him that whatever part he has (for me) I will do it. That time he had not cast for the girl yet. He said he was anyway talking about my timelines. So I told him whatever be the timelines, I will make it happen. We made it happen."

The film stars N T Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan Teja in the lead and Ajay Devgn in a cameo appearance.

It is scheduled to release on July 30, 2020.

The 26-year-old actor was also rumoured to be working with Aamir Khan on a project based on the life of late spiritual leader Rajneesh, popularly known among his followers as Osho.

Commenting on the film, Alia says, "That is not like a confirmed thing so we should not talk about it. I don't want to talk about the details of what is happening. It is all underway."

