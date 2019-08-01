Shilpa Shetty announces Bollywood comeback after 13-year-sabbatical

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be making a comeback after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's action film "Nikamma".

"It feels great. I am ready to take that plunge again and looking forward to be back on the big screen. It's a refreshingly unique project and am looking forward to working with Sabbir. I loved my role, and it's something I've never done before ... I can't wait for my audiences to see me in a new avatar," Shilpa said.

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in 2007 in "Life In A... Metro" and "Apne", also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the project.

"My sabbatical of 13 long years comes to an end. I am so excited to announce that the film you will see me next in is 'Nikamma'... Need all your blessings," she posted.

On working with Shilpa, Sabbir said: "Shilpa is a much loved name in every household and she was very clear right at the onset that her comeback would have to be with a worthy role. It's a dynamic part and I am glad to be working with Shilpa and bringing her back for the fans that miss her."

"Nikamma" will also star Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, the film is slated to release in the summer of 2020.