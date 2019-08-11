Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartwarming poem on winning National Award

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has won the Best Actor National Award, has penned an emotional poem describing his journey in the industry.

In the poem, written in Hindi, Ayushmann talks about how it rained when he came to Mumbai for the first time as it was raining today.

He then goes on to talk about how he cared about his parents who sent him off with teary eyes when he left his home to live his dreams.

Remembering his friends and the journey he took in a second class sleeper coach train while coming to Mumbai, he said the memory was still fresh in his mind.

He ended the poem with the struggles he faced during his film journey that made him deserve the National Award.

Ayushmann won the Best Actor National Award for "Andhadhun" along with actor Vicky Kaushal, who won it for "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Ayushmann's "Badhaai Ho" was adjudged as the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.