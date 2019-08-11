Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't think working with Khans is the only milestone: 'Mission Mangal' star Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari, who has lately made her mark with her roles in 'Pink' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', plays a scientist in the multistarrer 'Mission Mangal'.

Published: 11th August 2019 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 10:40 AM

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari is constantly exploring the big screen as well as OTT platforms, says that although she does not believe that working with any of the Khans - Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman - is the only milestone for a Bollywood actor, she would love to work with all of them because of their distinct styles.

"I would love to be paired opposite all the three Khans because every one of them is different. Trust me, I am not being diplomatic. I love all of them and, of course, have grown-up watching them. All of them have their own style," said Kirti, when asked which Khan she would love to work with the most.

Kirti will soon be seen in the Independence Day release, "Mission Mangal", costarring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen. She also has a role in the Bollywood rmake of "The Girl On The Train", and the web series "Bard Of Blood" coming up.

WATCH VIDEO: Sonakshi Sinha knocks Akshay Kumar off his chair during 'Mission Mangal' promotion

The actress, who has lately made her mark with her roles in "Pink" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike", plays a scientist in the multistarrer "Mission Mangal".

While it is interesting to observe how -- whether it is in films or in web series -- she has always featured with other actresses, Kirti said the whole concept of playing a 'lead role' is fading away.

"Be it my character Falak Ali in 'Pink', Anjana in the web series 'Four More Shots Please', or Seerat Kaur in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', I only look at the importance of the character in the story. I think actors are getting comfortable with the idea of sharing space with other actors," she said, adding: " The whole talk of 'lead actor' comes in when we are talking about hierarchy and that is so negative and demotivating for any artiste. I do not encourage such a conversation," said Kirti.

ALSO READ: There’s no gender segregation at ISRO, says 'Mission Mangal' star Vidya Balan

Asked if it was all-important fior an actress to work with the Khans, Kirti said: "I do not think so because many actors have walked the path that is different from what is conveniently laid out for us. Also, the platforms that have come up are offering huge exposure to all actors. Now when I do an Amazon or Netflix show, my work reaches out to 180 countries at the same time. That is such a blessing."

"I do not think our earlier generation even thought of such possibilities. So I do not think that (working with Khans) is the only milestone for an actor anymore," she added.

"Mission Mangal" opens on August 15.

