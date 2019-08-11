Home Entertainment Hindi

Many people dissuaded me from making 'PadMan', says Twinkle Khanna

'PadMan' is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.

Published: 11th August 2019 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna, who launched her production house Mrs Funnybones Movies last year and debuted with her husband Akshay Kumar's "PadMan", says a number of people dissuaded her from making a movie about pads.

A day after "PadMan" bagged the National Award for Best Film on Social Issue, Twinkle took to Instagram and wrote: "A journey that started five years ago with columns about menstruation, then writing about Arunachalam Muruganantham in my second book and finally 'PadMan'. A number of people dissuaded me from making a movie about pads and today Mrs Funnybones Movies' first production wins the National Award."

She added: "Sometimes you start with good intentions and good luck follows. Period."

Twinkle then shared stills from the movie, directed by R. Balki, and added that this movie truly belongs to Muruganantham.

"A big, big hug to my friend the amazing R. Balki who directed this wonderful film, my greatest support Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor who were fabulous! A big day for all of us," she added.

"PadMan" is inspired by the life of Muruganantham, a social activist from Tamil Nadu who introduced low-cost sanitary pads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PadMan Twinkle Khanna National Awards National Awards 2019 National Awards 2019 winners
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A view of a deserted street during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday. (File | PTI)
From the Valley: Kashmiris are struggling to connect via helplines too
Rescue operations underway in Nilambur, Malappuram. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Floods: Landslide sweeps away another colony in Malappuram district, kills nine
Gallery
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named three lion cubs and four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger and lion babies!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp