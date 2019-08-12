Home Entertainment Hindi

Aspiration to do something different worked in my favour, says Ayushmann Khurrana on National Award win

'Badhaai Ho' won the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment award alongside Ayushmann's best actor honour for 'Andhadhun' in the 66th National Film Awards 2019.

Published: 12th August 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana

Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana is happy that his aspiration to work with credible directors on stories that don't have a "reference point" in Hindi cinema helped him win his first National Film Award for best actor.

Sriram Raghvan's 'Andhadhun' and Amit Sharma-directed 'Badhaai Ho', featuring Ayushmann in the lead, were two of the biggest hits of 2018 making the actor one of the most bankable and consistent performers from the current lot of Bollywood.

'Badhaai Ho' won the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment award alongside Ayushmann's best actor honour for 'Andhadhun'.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartwarming poem on winning National Award

He shared the best actor award with Vicky Kaushal, who was recognised for his role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

"Aspiration to do something normal and different helped in my success. I always wanted to do something which didn't have a reference point in cinema.

"When people see the trailer, they should feel like 'this is something I haven't seen before'. And I always wanted to work with credible directors. It didn't matter if they were established," Ayushmann told PTI in an interview.

The 34-year-old actor was shooting for an ad film when he got to know about his National Award win.

He said he didn't get the time to express his feelings initially and is still trying to process it.

IN PICS: National Film Awards 2019 declared! Here are the winners

"This award is something which is announced publicly. It is not like any other awards where you are sitting in the audience and get to know about it. You are prepared. But for this win I was not prepared at all.

"At the same time, I didn't get the 'me time' to celebrate my win. I was surrounded by 50 people so I could not express myself and have my own moment. Now I am trying to digest it.

"My father called me, he was almost choking. We had a family dinner. It was all very beautiful," he added.

Ayushamnn said moving ahead he wants to stick to his guts and intuition when it comes to choosing films.

The actor, who has four unique projects - 'Dream Girl', 'Bala', 'Gulabo Sitabo' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' lined up, is happy to be finally getting an opportunity to work with some of the biggest names in the film industry.

"I mostly worked with first timers. Like Shoojit Sircar was not that big when we did 'Vicky Donor' or Sharat Kataria was not a huge name when 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' happened.

"But now I am getting to work with big names like Sriram Raghvan, Anubhav Sinha, Amar Kaushik. Now I am working with A-list directors. And I have earned this. I am glad to be in this space,' he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana National Film Awards National Awards 2019 National Awards 2019 winners
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp