Rapper Hard Kaur challenges PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in video with Khalistan supporters

By Online Desk

Months after rapper Hard Kaur was booked for sedition for her comments on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the singer has now come out to openly support the Khalistan movement.

In the video she posted on social media, Hard Kaur can be seen throwing a challenge the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi.

She said, "You use people to further your agenda. If you actually have the ba**s, come at me one on one. Whoever it is, Amit Shah or Modi."

Rapper #HardKaur has posted a video with pro-Khalistan leaders voicing support for the secessionist "Referendum 2020" campaign being run by Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a separate homeland for Sikhs. She is heard challenging PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the video. pic.twitter.com/DIi7IMbTSe — Story Of The Hour (@StoryOfTheHour) August 13, 2019

In June, an FIR was registered under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (PIC) and Section 66 of IT Act after a Varanasi-based lawyer Shashank Shekhar filed a complaint against the Punjabi singer.

ALSO READ: Rapper Hard Kaur booked for sedition over online remarks against Adityanath, Bhagwat

On June 17, Kaur had written against Bhagwat on her Facebook page.

Alongside a photograph of the RSS chief, she put controversial remarks, saying," In history Mahatma Gandhi and Mahavir fought against Brahminical caste system. You are not a nationalist."

A day later, on June 18, Kaur wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath.

Hard Kaur has worked in movies like 'OK Jaanu', 'Patiala House' and 'Ugly Aur Pagli'.

(With inputs from ANI)