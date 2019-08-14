Home Entertainment Hindi

'Section 375' will start a debate among viewers: Akshaye Khanna

In the film, Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she has been raped by a filmmaker (Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye in court.

MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna, who is all geared up for the release of his forthcoming film "Section 375", feels that, more than educating the audience, the film will start a debate and conversation among the audience.

Akshaye Khanna was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Section 375" along with co-actors Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhatt, Meera Chopra, director Ajay Bahl and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Tuesday in Mumbai.

"Section 375" is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code laws in India.

In the film, Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client, who claims she has been raped by a filmmaker (Rahul Bhatt), being defended by Akshaye in court. Akshaye accuses the victim of misusing Section 375 to falsely implicate his client.

The film also explores the theme of whether a lawyer should defend a criminal or listen to his conscience.

Akshaye said the story of "Section 375" is very relevant. "I feel the story of this film is relevant because, no matter which year you are living in, it concerns what is happening all around.

I feel this film gives a holistic view of a particular case, whether you are a part of defense or prosecution, whether you are the judge or a normal person viewing it on television and reading about it in newspapers. So, all these angles have been taken into consideration while writing (the film)," he said.

The actor added that more than educating the audience, "Section 375" will start a debate among the audience about the issue.

"I think more than educating the audience, there will be a debate and conversation about this issue, which is necessary," he said.

The courtroom drama is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on September 13.

