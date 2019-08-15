Home Entertainment Hindi

When Akshaye Khanna suggested an early lunch break for his 'Section 375' co-star​ Richa Chadha

'Section 375' explores the theme of whether a lawyer should defend a criminal or listen to his conscience.

A still from 'Section 375'.

A still from 'Section 375'. (Photo | Richa Chadha Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha, who is gearing up for the release of "Section 375", has said that she was so carried away essaying her character on the set of the film that she broke down, and director Ajay Bahl and co-star Akshaye suggested an early lunch break for her to come to terms with her emotions.

Richa was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Section 375" along with co-actors Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Bhatt, Meera Chopra, director Ajay Bahl, and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Tuesday in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha says one shouldn't troll those accused in sexual harassment case

"Section 375" is based on Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. In the film, Richa plays a public prosecutor fighting to get justice for her client who claims she has been raped by a filmmaker Rahul Bhatt), being defended by a lawyer played by Akshaye, who accuses the victim of misusing Section 375 to falsely implicate his client.

The film also explores the theme of whether a lawyer should defend a criminal or listen to his conscience.

ALSO READ: 'Section 375' a life-changing experience, says Meera Chopra

"I feel good scripts are few and far in between, so when you get a good script you feel tempted to be a part of that film. I deeply admire everyone who has worked with me in this film. Earlier, I have played characters which were abusive and intense but this is first time I felt that I am playing a normal character who is a lawyer so, I was excited about it," Richa said.

The actress added that every girl can relate with the story of "Section 375". "We have all experienced harassment, so I felt deeply about the issue. On the set, I broke down emotionally while reciting my dialogues, but then Ajay (Bahl) and Akshaye (Khanna) told me to take an early lunch break so that I could control my feelings. It was a very challenging role but I believed in the story. So, I hope that audience will also appreciate our effort after film's release," she said.

WATCH VIDEO: 'Section 375' trailer

The 'Masaan' actress said that a rape victim shouldn't be looked down upon in society. "We live in a male-dominated society. I haven't come across a case where a woman has raped a man so, it's a social arrangement not just in India but all over the world. People always blame the girl when such an instance happens. I feel we have to change our attitude towards the crime, which carries so much social stigma. We have to blame the culprit, and the day we change our attitude will be the day we will not feel the need to blur a rape victim's face," she pointed out.

The courtroom drama is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on September 13.

