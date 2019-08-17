Being an outsider, I have to work to pay bills, says 'Barrot House' actor Amit Sadh

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Amit Sadh, who has recently seen in the digital film "Barot House", dismissed rumours that he has been cast in the biopic of mathematician Shakuntala Devi.

"I am not a part of the Shakuntala Devi biopic. Someone has put out wrong information without asking me. I did not talk about it because no one asked me. Now that I am asked, I am clearing it," Amit told IANS.

He also had to pull out of Bejoy Nambiar's film "Taish" owing to injury.

"I had to leave Bijoy's film because of the back injury. Bijoy is kind enough to understand my situation. He told me health should be prioritised over a film. Having said that, I am looking forward to work with Bejoy in future," said Amit.

In "Barot House", released on the OTT platform ZEE5, Amit has a starring role. Amit says he decided to do the film at the last minute.

"I was supposed to do a different film with Bugs (Bhargava, the director of the film) that got pushed. I had free dates in June and July, and he shared the story with me. I felt the story was mindblowing -- of course, the particular role was challenging but the thrill lay in the story. As an actor, we want new challenges, and 'Barot House' has given me that. I am always interested to move out of my comfort zone so that I can grow," said Amit.

The film also features Manjari Fadnis, Aaryan Menghji, Aseem Hattangadi, Farida Patel Venkat.

Starting his career in Bollywood with "Phoonk 2" in 2010, Amit has acted in films like "Kai Po Che", "Sultan", "Sarkar 3", "Raag Desh", "Gold" and "Super 30".

He was particularly applauded for his acting in the web series, "Breathe".

"The web series as a genre has come as a blessing. I am getting good opportunities as an actor. I firmly believe that one should keep working even in tough times. Sticking around hard work always paid off," he said.

Amit made his mark on TV shows such as "Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr" and "Kohinoor", and he also appeared on realisty shows as "Bigg Boss" and "Nach Baliye".

"Earlier, I would be acting on the basis of what I was offered. There was a limitation to show my talent. I am an outsider of the industry so I have to work to pay my bills. Now, with the changing time, I am able to choose the best. Scripts such as "Gold", "Sultan", and "Breathe" have started coming on my way," shared the actor.

He added that constant good words from critics and fans alike helped him to stay motivated.

"We all want to be a part of good films but till the time that happens, I have to survive. Earlier, I was doing that io stay in business, but thankfully I have good support from my fans and critics, who always said good things about my performance. Now, things have changed for me," said Amit.