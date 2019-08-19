Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor asks trolls to get a life after being slammed for comments on Pakistan, Kashmir

In the interview, she revealed she has roots in Pakistan, and that she has lots of fans in that country.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 06:41 PM

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor |AFP

By IANS

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is once again in the midst of a heated exchange with trolls. It all started when she became the target of netizens for her comments on Kashmir, Article 370, and Pakistan banning Indian films, particularly her 2016 release 'Neerja'.

"As an artist you want to be represented everywhere and you want your work to be shown everywhere. 'Neerja' wasn't shown in Pakistan even though it was a true story, because the plane landed in Karachi and the hijack took place in Karachi. It didn't in anyway show Pakistan in a negative light at all, but the fact that they didn't show the film there was really heartbreaking for me," the actress recently said in an interview.

In the interview, she also revealed she has roots in Pakistan, and that she has lots of fans in that country.

"I have a huge Pakistani following and my two best friends, they are Muslim and half-Pakistani. I am half-Sindhi and half-Peshawari. So, it's heartbreaking to see that that part of my culture is something that I can't explore as well because of that," she added in the interview, which she gave to BBC. 

"It's heartbreaking to see where the situation has landed right now but I am very patriotic. So, I think for me now it is better to keep quiet and let this pass because even this too should pass, I think. Our countries were one country like 70 years ago, and the fact that there is so much divisive politics at play is really heartbreaking," she also said.

As soon as the video clip of the interview started doing the rounds on social media, netizens began trolling her. While some called her an antinational, others said she was an actress without work. Still others raised questions on her intellect. The hashtag #SonamKapoor started trending on Twitter.

Presently, the actress decided to get back at the trolls. She asked them to "get a life", adding that her comments had been misinterpreted.

"Guys please calm down.. and get a life. Twisting, misinterpreting and understanding what you want from what someone has to say isn't a reflection on the person who says it but on you. So self reflect and see who you are and hopefully get a job," went the actress's reply.

Meanwhile, hate messages on Sonam after the interview continue on social media.

"#SonamKapoor got it that these days you have no work like Rakhi Sawant so you reached BBC to get some limelight and show the world that your brain is dead but u r alive. Itna kya desperation do some meditation," a user tweeted.

Another wrote: "#SonamKapoor A deshdrohi lady like her should be jailed and banned for life for insulting the Indian Army and for disrespecting their wife's sacrifice... The Whole Bollywood is a Garbage."

"Why she leave her roots and came in India because she know reality of Pakistan, #SonamKapoor Shame on you are definitely anti national," still another user tweeted.

"Itna heart break hua h lekin makeup n fashion me koi kami nhi aayi. Fake heartbreak. Fake accent. Fake Indian. Go to Pakistan na why are you here, they too make films #SonamKapoor," read another tweet.

After the actress's clarification on Twitter, a user quipped: "#SonamKapoor standard reply after every dumb interview of hers - Troll, Get a Life, Get a Job, I am misquoted, misinterpreted. It's difficult to understand what's more fake her intelligence or her accent."

Sonam will next be seen in the movie, "The Zoya Factor," where she stars alongside Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film is slated to release on September 20.
 

