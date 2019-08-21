Pakistan asks UNICEF to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

By Online Desk

Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has asked the United Nations to remove Priyanka Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for allegedly supporting a war between the two countries.

Pakistan's Minister for Human Rights Shireen M Mazari sent a letter to the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore, requesting the removal of Priyanka Chopra from her position because of her "jingoism" and alleged support for "violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir."

In the letter to the UN, Mazari compares Modi government's policies in Kashmir and Assam to the Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide. She wrote that the Indian government was allegedly "denying 4 million Muslims of their citizenship in Assam, creating 'detention centres' akin to Nazi concentration camps."

Further, she wrote that in Kashmir, "the Indian Occupation forces have also intensified their campaign of using pellet guns against women and children as well as violence and abuse of women."

The letter further reads that by "publicly endorsing the Indian government position", she "undermines the credibility of the UN position" and that "unless she is removed immediately, the very idea of a UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally."

Sent letter to UNICEF chief regarding UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace Ms Chopra pic.twitter.com/PQ3vwYjTVz — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 21, 2019

This is the second time Priyanka Chopra has made headlines in international politics. Just a week ago at a Los Angeles event, the former Miss World and Hollywood headliner was accused of being a "hypocrite" and "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" by a Pakistani woman named Ayesha Malik. To which Priyanka Chopra responded by saying that "War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic."

Priyanka Chopra’s response to being called out for war mongering despite being @UNICEF peace ambassador is strategic: endorses brands in India & US increasing market access for Bollywood & Hollywood; it’s in her interest to be populist in India. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/l29iXVCNU8 — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) August 12, 2019

Priyanka was slammed by Pakistani supporters for a tweet following the Pulwama attack in which she said "Jai Hind #IndianArmedForces".

Can the @UN please take back their ambassadorship from Priyanka Chopra ?

Celebs who fuel wars have no reason to be talking about human rights at any forum.

Someone who ‘apparently’ works for children’s rights, needs to be schooled about the impact of war on children?#SayNoToWar — fatiymah (@liya724) February 27, 2019

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have been rising since the revocation of Article 370 that gave Kashmir special status. Restrictions were clamped upon the state for the past two weeks with the constraints being relaxed slowly.

Pakistan, in response to the move, decided to cut trade with India, cut diplomatic ties, and suspend bus, train services and ban films, advertisements featuring Indian actors.