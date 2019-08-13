Pakistan minister wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Unicef to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army.

UNICEF needs to take action immed or it will make a mockery of all such positions! https://t.co/8BiHtQjVPf — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 12, 2019

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for the Indian military and calling for war with Pakistan post-Pulwama attack when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time-high.

At a recent Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a "hypocrite" and "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan".



"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war," she said.

To this, Priyanka told her: "I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I'm really fond of but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don't yell. We're all here for love."