Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra returns from social media break

Priyanka Chopra might have distanced herself from social media, but images from her birthday bash and yacht ride have gone viral.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been taking a "bit of a break from technology", but she is back in the digital world.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share why she has been absent from social media for some time. She also expressed gratitude to her fans and her followers for sending love and good wishes on her birthday.

"Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special," said the actress, who has over 43 million Instagram followers.

"Sorry I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say 'Thank you all so much'. I hope everyone feels as loved as I do," she posted, along with a series of love-struck heart emojis.

ALSO READ: 'Each year you soar even higher': Bollywood stars wish Priyanka Chopra on her 37th birthday

Priyanka turned 37 on July 18. She celebrated her birthday with her family, including her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas, in Miami.

She might have distanced herself from social media, but images from her birthday bash and yacht ride have gone viral in the digital space.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra opens up about wedding to Nick Jonas, life after marriage

On the work front, Priyanka is elated that her film "The Sky Is Pink", helmed by Shonali Bose, will have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13.

"The Sky Is Pink" is a love story of a couple -- Aditi and Niren Chaudhary -- spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter -- Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra social media
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp