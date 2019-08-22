WATCH Bard of Blood trailer | Spies Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vineet Kumar Singh are on a dangerous rescue mission

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Netflix India dropped its much-awaited trailer for Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Bard of Blood', minutes after megastar Shah Rukh Khan shared yet another cryptic teaser of the series.

The series which is based on Bilal Siddiqui's popular book of the same name is being produced by King Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

The high-octane trailer begins with a scene set in Balochistan, Pakistan where Indian spies have been captured and are about to be killed. Ex-spy Kabir Anand aka Adonis (Emraan Hashmi), now a school teacher who teaches Shakespeare, must return to his former life in order to save his country's secrets. He is deployed to Balochistan for the rescue mission along with undercover agents Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh). Will the three succeed in their 'suicide mission'?

If the trailer is anything to go by, 'Bard of Blood' promises plenty of action and intrigue.

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the eight-episode series will stream worldwide and will be available in Hindi, Urdu, English and other languages. The series is set to stream on September 27.

Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Rajit Kapoor play supporting roles.

In a teaser ahead of the trailer launch on Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan uncovers Emraan's face, concealed with a black mask. SRK, who is in a comical mood, starts by questioning the 'Murder 2' star, "Knock-knock koi hai (is someone there?)", in a dark territory which appears more like an interrogation room.

Soon after uncovering Emraan's face, Khan appears to be intimidated by the actor and breaks the ice by introducing himself.

He then takes reference of a few of his popular characters such as 'Baadshah' and 'Baazigar' in order to present himself in front of the actor who looks intense yet calm in the 4-minute and forty-one-seconds teaser.

After a few more cross-questions, Emraan smartly tricks the ace actor replacing his gadgets, files, etc with other props. Shah Rukh also finds himself in handcuffs which were earlier on Emraan.

In the end, the 'Devdas' actor anxiously discloses that he was forced to act like an interrogator and asks for Emraan's actual identity. To which he replies, "I am the Bard of Blood."

(With ANI inputs)