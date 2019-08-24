Home Entertainment Hindi

Everything is finally coming together: Rakul Preet on 'Marjaavaan' release 

The movie was earlier set for a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' action feature 'War' on October 2 but on Friday 'Marjaavaan' producer Bhushan Kumar announced a new date.

Published: 24th August 2019 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh says the release of her next "Marjaavaan" may have been pushed ahead but she is happy with the outcome.

The movie was earlier set for a box office clash with Yash Raj Films' action feature "War" on October 2 but on Friday "Marjaavaan" producer Bhushan Kumar announced a new date owing to its extensive VFX work.

"While yes, it was postponed, we will be in theatres on November 22.

"I am so glad everything is finally coming together," Rakul Preet told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

ALSO READ: First look of Riteish-Sidharth starrer 'Marjaavaan' out, film to release in Nov to avoid clash with 'War'

The actor has signed another film for which she will start shooting soon.

"There's Shankar sir's film in Tamil and another film in Telugu," she added.

Rakul Preet on Friday walked for designer Nachiket Barve's collection 'Passport Princesses', which was presented by Caprese.

The "De De Pyaar De" actor said she loved the clothing range as it was all about the 1970's jet setting women.

"It is for women who are always on the go and give a lot of importance to their individualistic style.

"It's modern in the thought despite being inspired by the '70s and I connect with it on a personal level because I'm always living outside the suitcase."

For Rakul Preet, fashion has always been about comfort.

"I believe whatever one wears and owns it, ends up looking stylish. I don't try to be someone else just in order to follow trends.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marjaavaan Rakul Preet Marjaavaan release
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp