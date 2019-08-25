Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bard of Blood' is a very human story with political, historical angles: Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita, who plays an Indian intelligence officer in the series, said the show has "political undertones" but views the field agents from a human lens.

Published: 25th August 2019 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 'Bard of Blood'.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala in 'Bard of Blood'. (YouTube grab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sobhita Dhulipala says her upcoming series "Bard of Blood" deals with the themes of gender dynamics and fear.

The seven-episode Netflix India Original, based on Bilal Siddiqi's bestselling book of the same name, also features Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jaideep Ahlawat.

It has been produced by superstar Shah Rukh Khan through his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Sobhita, who plays an Indian intelligence officer in the series, said the show has "political undertones" but views the field agents from a human lens.

"This show explores gender dynamics and fear. All these subjects like agents and Taliban, we consume them in cinema, books or news. But we forget they have beating hearts, they sweat, they get scared, etc. So when you come down to it, there these three people who are so hard to be strong in the face of fear. It's a very human story. It has political undertones. There's a historical angle attached to it and the conflict, and I thought it was a very interesting script," the actor told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.

Sobhita said this is the first time she did action and it made her realise how artistes can end up limiting themselves.

The series starts streaming on September 27.

READ HERE | 'Made In Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala-starrer 'Moothon' to premiere at Toronto

"I was surprised that not only was I pretty decent at doing action but also enjoyed it. It made me realise how as an actor you decide that 'this is who I am, this is my definition'. And suddenly you are cast in a show like this and put in a different situation. You suddenly feel 'I won't belong here' but I was thriving in this environment," she said.

The actor, who received both critical acclaim and breakout success with Amazon series "Made in Heaven", said she can't wait to find out what the wedding planner duo, Tara and Karan (played by Arjun Mathur) will do next.

According to Sobhita, the directors and writers have kept the script of the upcoming season two "far away" from all the actors.

"The first season ended at the place where the show could witness many possibilities. I am curious to find out how Karan and Tara became so close, how she is so non-judgemental and what happens to them now? How risk-taking are they going to be? I'm quite curious to find out." The actor said the shooting is expected to begin soon.

Sobhita on Saturday walked the ramp with a coordinated look in a jacket by Bloni, baggy chocolate brown trousers by SWGT and painted T-shirt by Salita Nanda as a part of 'The Platform' programme by smartwater.

Talking about her ensemble, the actor said all three designers are storytellers in their right and they did a great job at it.

"These are three designers who have very distinct aesthetics. When put together, the garment created is something so eccentric, which is a pleasant surprise. It is also something that I would like to wear," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bard of Blood Sobhita Dhulipala Emraan Hashmi Vineet Kumar Singh Shah Rukh Khan Made In Heaven Red Chillies Entertainment
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp