Salman Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan is set to work with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 19 years.

According to Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, the actor-filmmaker duo is coming together for a love story.

"Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of storytelling," Singh said in a statement.

Bhansali is re-teaming with Khan, with whom he made his directorial debut in 1996's 'Khamoshi - The Musical'.

The actor went to star in the director-producer's classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999.

Khan also made a cameo in Bhansali's 'Saawariya' (2007).