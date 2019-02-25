Nora Fatehi trains in whacking, hip-hop and belly dancing for Remo's 'Street Dancer'

By Express News Service

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi will appear in a pivotal role in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film, Street Dancer. The dance musical also stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Aparshakti Khurrana. Billed as the ‘biggest dance film’ ever produced in India, Street Dancer is expected to feature epic dance battles combining various dance forms from around the world. The film went on floors in Punjab last month and is presently under production in London, where it’s majorly set.

Speaking about her preparations for the film, Nora said, “I’ve been preparing for this for years, but now that I’m ready to shoot. I realise that the level of dancing is going to be about 50 times higher than anything I have done before. I am not a trained dancer, which is hard for people to believe. There have been many dance forms that have been very difficult for me to pick up, but once I’ve figured them, I’ve become comfortable. Contemporary was like that and right now, locking and popping is giving me sleepless nights. Whacking is also like that. Hip hop, Afro and even belly dancing were difficult, but only at the outset. I enjoy them now.”

Nora added she has grown up watching films like Step Up and You Got Served and was happy to be a part of an Indian dance film of that scale. Besides Street Dancer, the Quebec-born performer will also be appearing in the upcoming films Bharat and Batla House. The latter marks her third collaboration with John Abraham, preceded by Satyameva Jayate and Rocky Handsome.

ALSO READ | Prabhudheva’s first look from Street Dancer 3D out