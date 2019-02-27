Acting alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui is 'learning' for Shweta Tripathi

Home Entertainment Hindi

Shweta Tripathi will be next seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Raat Akeli Hai', a film directed by Honey Trehan.

Shweta Tripathi

Bollywood actress Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi Sharma has collaborated with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a second time. She says acting with the "master of the craft" is a learning experience for her.

Shweta, who just completed filming for her debut Tamil film "Mehandi Circus", will be next seen alongside Nawazuddin in "Raat Akeli Hai", a film directed by Honey Trehan.

They last collaborated for the film "Haraamkhor", which released in 2017.

"Acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame," Shweta said in a statement.

"I take it as an honour and opportunity to be working with him again in 'Raat Akeli Hai'. Incidentally, 'Haraamkhor' was my debut film as it has been shot before the making of 'Masaan'.

"However, it released later. So I feel fortunate to have made my debut alongside Nawaz bhai," she added.

"Raat Akeli Hai", a crime thriller, also features Radhika Apte.

