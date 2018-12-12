Home Entertainment Hindi

I have to trust the writer, director completely: Shweta Tripathi on masturbation scene in 'Mirzapur'

Shweta Tripathi's masturbation scene in the Amazon Prime web series 'Mirzapur' has been much talked about.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Shweta Tripathi

Actress Shweta Tripathi (Photo | Shweta Tripathi Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tripathi, who got married earlier this year to rapper Chaitnya Sharma aka SlowCheeta, says she is very fortunate to have supportive in-laws. In fact, she says her mother-in-law is her biggest fan.

Shweta, who recently appeared in two web series "The Trip" and "Mirzapur", told IANS here: "I think more than my husband, my mother-in-law gets excited and proud and what not whenever she sees me on-screen.

"I want to say that she is my biggest fan (laughs) -- whether it is my film or my web series, she and my brother-in-law are the two family members who would watch the show and give me feedback. I think I am really fortunate that I have got a family like this after marriage."

ALSO READ: Glamorous roles never excited me, says Shweta Tripathi

She added: "People should always support each other in a profession like ours where we have so much emotional investment. As a performing artiste, we always need love and support from family."

Having started her career in television with the show "Kya Mast Hai Life", Shweta gained popularity with the film "Masaan" and acted in films like "Love Shots", "Haraamkhor", "Beautiful World" and was part of "Zoo", the first ever Indian feature film that was shot on iPhone.

Asked if she consciously looks for meaty roles as opposed to visibility in commercial cinema, Shweta said: "Whether the role is of 2 minutes, 2 episodes or a full length two hour feature film on me, the story has to appeal me as an audience. I cannot do a film just because it is commercial and I will get wide exposure by doing that film."

ALSO READ: My role in Mirzapur is very different from those in Gangs of Wasseypur and Gurgaon: Pankaj Tripathi

Remembering the words of one of her co-stars, National Award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she said: "My first feature film was 'Haraamkhor'. It released after 'Masaan'.

"During the shooting of the film, Nawaz sir said that if we want to have a long-lasting career, we have to be choosy with our work, which should hold archival value and quality. Somewhere that thing has got ingrained in my mind. So, I can go easy."

Being an actress who has never had any inhibitions about portraying characters that are sexually liberated, Shweta believes an actor should not be judged by her on-screen image.

ALSO READ: Ali Fazal confirms 'Mirzapur' season 2

Shweta's masturbation scene in the Amazon Prime web series "Mirzapur" has been much talked about.

Asked about what gives her the confidence to carry out such a bold portrayal of a character, she said: "In such a situation, I have to trust the writer, director and cinematographer completely.

"I have to understand the need of the scene in the script because it is not about saying 'yes' or 'no' to a bold scene for the sake of it. It is about telling a story the way it deserves to be told."

"Justification of every scene is needed," she asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shweta Tripathi Mirzapur Mirzapur web series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp