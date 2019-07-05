Home Entertainment Hindi

There are only positives to being SRK's wife, says Gauri Khan

Gauri interacted with the media at the launch of a book titled "Gravittus Ratna", along with Amruta Fadnavis in Pune.

Gauri Khan ( Photo | Gauri Khan, Instagram)

By IANS

PUNE: Interior designer Gauri Khan says there are only positives as far as being the wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is concerned. She says he is a great father and husband.

Asked about the positive and negative effects she experiences in her professional career being Shah Rukh's wife, she said: "I think because of who he (Shah Rukh) is, there are a lot of positives. I only take the positives and I don't take the negatives.

"Even if there are some negatives, I have to brush it aside and the reason is very simple... because he helped me while launching Gauri Khan Designs, so, he is very important to me. Jokes apart, he has done a lot for our family. He is a great father and husband. I have to say that there are only positives being his wife and I would not like to share anything negative."

How does she manage to distance herself from the media glare despite being a superstar's wife?

Gauri said: "I feel that I am leading a very normal life, where I am just another working woman like anyone else. I pick and choose when I want to be in the spotlight, which is only connected to my work and when I need to use the media. I feel media is important when you are showcasing your work as people need to know what you are doing. So, I enjoy that part as well."

SRK Gauri Khan Shah Rukh Khan
