Home Entertainment Hindi

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma starts shooting for 'Hurdang' in Prayagraj

Hurdang is being touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent much time to find self-realization.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Gully boy actor Vijay Varma

Gully boy actor Vijay Varma

By Express News Service

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma has started shooting for Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt’s next directorial Hurdang in Prayagraj.

“We are all so excited to shoot this one. The workshops and reading were amazing. I’m feeling pretty nervous to play this extremely layered character and I hope to do justice,” Vijay said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar to screen 'Gully Boy' at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Hurdang is being touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a great deal of time to find self-realization and had a strong desire to stand up for rights.

The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha. Vijay is also set to star in Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, which is his first international project.

He will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher. The shooting of the series is set to begin this September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gully Boy Vjiay Varma Gully boy Vijay Varma Hurdang Hurdang shooting Prayagraj
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp