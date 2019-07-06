Kangana Ranaut to star in action-thriller 'Dhaakad'

Home Entertainment Hindi

After the success of 'Manikarnika', it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero, said Kangana.

Dhaakad poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut will feature in the upcoming project "Dhaakad", which she says will be "one of a kind female-led action film."

The movie will be helmed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

"After the success of 'Manikarnika', it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. 'Dhaakad' is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well," Kangana said in a statement.

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.

"Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.

Razy, along with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra have written the action thriller, with screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

Razy said being an army kid, he always wanted to start off with an action film.

"This is a great time for a film of this genre and I'm looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we're excited to make a memorable film."

The makers are looking to rope in a leading action director from Hollywood to choreograph the elaborate sequences.

Filming will take place across India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The film is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2020.

