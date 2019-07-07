Bard of Blood to stream on Netflix from September 27

Express features By

Netflix’s upcoming India original show, Bard of Blood, will stream in India from September 27. Adapted from Bilal Siddiqi’s eponymous book, the seven-part series features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

The espionage thriller is produced by Red Chillis Entertainment. The supporting cast includes Vineet Kumar Singh, Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat and others.

The official synopsis of Bard of Blood reads, “The story is about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised, before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. The stakes are high.”

Hashmi plays Kabir Anand, a former spy and Shakespeare professor, who is called upon to rescue the men. Speaking about the show, Hashmi told us, “It’s an exciting one. I have been a fan of web shows for the past six years. The format is like great literature. You get to really sink your teeth into characters and the story.”