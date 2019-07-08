Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut channels Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft look in Dhaakad's new poster

The makers of Dhaakad have released a new poster featuring Kangana Ranaut in an action avatar, with two guns in her hands, while the background is engulfed in flames.

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad poster (left) and Angelina Jolie in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (right)

By Express News Service

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movie, 'Judgementall Hai Kya', has been in the news for a while now.

First, it courted controversy for its title Mental Hai Kya and later for the positive reviews that the trailer received. Now, there is another poster from Kangana’s new repertoire that has the internet talking. 

Dhaakad is set to be a one-of-a-kind female-led action film.

The project is helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

“After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero.

"Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career, but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well,” Kangana said in a statement.

