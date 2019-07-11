Home Entertainment Hindi

Kabir Singh becomes highest grossing Hindi film of 2019

Shahid Kapoor's biggest solo opener, 'Kabir Singh', is inching closer to the 250 Cr mark, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:44 PM

Kabir Singh

A still from Kabir Singh.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Kabir Singh' has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2019.

With a consistently impressive performance at the box office, the drama-action film, which has become Shahid's biggest solo opener, is inching closer to the 250 Cr mark, trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film earned Rs. 12.21 crore on its second Friday and witnessed a slight growth on its second Saturday, with minting Rs. 17.10 crore. It recorded similar numbers on Sunday, earning Rs. 17.84 crore.

The movie saw a little decline on the second Monday, earning Rs. 9.07 crore and further decline on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs. 8.31 crore and Rs. 7.53 crore respectively.

ALSO READ: Support for 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows misogyny still rampant

Last week, the actor posted a thank you note for the audience expressing his happiness and gratitude towards the overwhelming response the film received by the audience.

"Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved," he wrote.

The film is continuing its stronghold despite facing competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15'.

After becoming the biggest opener for the lead actors, the film achieved yet another feat by hitting a double century, quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

