Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' crosses Rs 75 crore mark on Day 7

The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 75.85 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

Published: 19th July 2019 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Super 30'

A still from 'Super 30'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' is unstoppable! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in just seven days of its run.

The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 75.85 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | After Bihar, Rajasthan government declares 'Super 30' tax-free

He noted that the film is performing well in metro cities and urban centres. However, mass circuits and single screens are weak. According to Adarsh, week two is extremely crucial for the film as it might face tough competition from the much-hyped 'The Lion King'.

The film saw a decent opening on Friday, minting Rs 11.83 crore. It witnessed an increase on Saturday, earning Rs 18.19 crore. On Sunday, the movie saw a slight growth and raked in Rs 20.74 crore, thus crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

The film's numbers saw a major drop on Monday, earning only Rs 6.92 crore and recorded similar figures on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs 6.39 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively. The film witnessed a further decline on Thursday and minted Rs 5.62 core, taking its grand total to Rs 75.85 crore.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

'Super 30' underwent a couple of changes in its release date with Hrithik trying to avoid a clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya' at the box office.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Super 30' had the theatres on July 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hrithik Roshan Super 30
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp