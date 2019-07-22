Ajay Devgn puts a smile on my face, says Anees Bazmee

By IANS

MUMBAI: Director Anees Bazmee says Ajay Devgn manages to put a smile on his face whenever the actor meets him.

Bazmee took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with Ajay, who visited the filmmaker on the sets of "Pagalpanti".

"We might not meet everyday but always connect from where we left the last time! With all the 'Pagalpanti' on set, he still manages to get a smile on my face when he drops by to meet all of us! Ajay Devgn. They don't make them like him anymore. Friends forever," he captioned the image.

Bazmee and Ajay have together worked in films like "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Deewangee", and "Hulchul".

"Pagalpanti" features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release on November 22.