Home Entertainment Hindi

Jacqueline Fernandez launches her YouTube channel

Jacqueline, who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Tuesday to launch the YouTube channel.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has launched her YouTube channel, to take forward her bond with fans.

Jacqueline, who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Tuesday to launch the channel.

The first video that the actress uploaded gives glimpses of her childhood, her family, her first rampwalk, her first audition, and the moment she was crowned Miss Sri Lanka.

"Looking back, I think I always had a special relationship with the camera. I feel I have always been camera-friendly -- a happy little kid. I have two people to thank for that -- my dad and my mom," she said in the video.

ALSO READ: Sajid won't narrate us 'Kick 2' unless he has blockbuster script, says Jacqueline Fernandez

"As I grew up, so did my dreams and so did the size of the ramp... I was only 21 when I got a chance to be at Miss Universe. Although I didn't win, this gave me enough confidence to chase my dreams, and that somehow got me to Mumbai. That is a story I will tell you later," added Jacqueline.

In June, Alia Bhatt launched her digital channel, to open up about her life with fans. Priyanka Chopra And Shilpa Shetty are other Bollywood actresses who have their YouTube channels.

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 2009 film "Aladin", starring Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The film turned out to be a dud at the box office, but Jacqueline got noticed and went on to work in films such as "Housefull 2", "Murder 2", "Kick", "Brothers", "Dishoom" and "Judwaa 2".

ALSO READ: Dependability an important reputation to have, says Jacqueline Fernandez

"The journey of mine had its ups and downs, but it has been a Bollywood-themed crazy rollercoaster ride," the actress said, with the video showing the bond she shares with her fans.

"All my life I have been surrounded by the camera. This time, it is different because this is my camera," said the actress, while concluding the video.

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon be seen in Netflix's upcoming thriller "Mrs. Serial Killer".

"Mrs. Serial Killer" is about a woman whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife, filmmaker Farah Khan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez YouTube channel
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp