No lead actors approached for 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake: Karan Johar

Several reports suggested that Karan Johar will be signing actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar has clarified that no lead actors have been considered or approached for the Hindi remake of Telugu film "Dear Comrade".

Several reports doing the rounds suggested that Karan will be signing actors Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the Hindi remake.

The filmmaker on Thursday evening tweeted: "All the best and big success to the team of 'Dear Comrade' on July 26! Also a clarification! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet."

ALSO READ: Karan Johar to produce Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Dear Comrade' Hindi remake

Karan stressed that the planning for the film is still work in progress.

"The planning for this lovely film is underway," he added.

On July 24, Karan announced he will be producing the Hindi remake of actor Vijay Deverakonda's forthcoming Telugu film "Dear Comrade".

After attending the special screening of "Dear Comrade", Karan took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the film.

ALSO READ: Dear Comrade will not see Hindi version

"Had the pleasure to be the first to see 'Dear Comrade'. What a powerful and intense love story! Top notch performances by Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is exceptionally moving and leaves you with such an important and relevant message," he tweeted.

He added that he was "super excited" to produce the project under his production banner Dharma Productions.

