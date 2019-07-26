Home Entertainment Hindi

No wedding bells for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor yet

This is second time this year that Alia Bhatt's family had to come out to set the record straight on her marriage plans.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:05 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rumours have been rife lately that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to get married. Alia's close family members have, however, clarified that the Bollywood couple is not getting hitched anytime soon.

The buzz started after some media portals floated unconfirmed reports that Alia has placed an order for a wedding lehenga with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This, because the "Raazi" star was spotted outside the designer's store in Mumbai.

On Friday, Alia's producer uncle Mukesh Bhatt squashed all such rumours.

"This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Mukesh said.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt starts prepping for Ooty schedule of 'Sadak 2', check out pictures

Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt also snubbed the news as fake.

"Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) 'jodi'. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it," said Rahul, according to a report on in.com.

This is second time this year that Alia's family had to come out to set the record straight on her marriage plans.

Back in May, Alia's mother Soni Razdan junked rumours that she was planning to get married to Ranbir at the beautiful Lake Como.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is all smiles in Ranbir's 'family' picture

Reports about Ranbir and Alia dating each other first surfaced last year. They have since made several appearances together -- be it walking hand in hand at an awards show or shopping on the streets of New York.

They started opening up about their relationship this year. Alia talked about it on "Koffee With Karan".

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia to Ranbir at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media excited, too.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film "Brahmastra".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp