Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra looks forward to playing 1999 Kargil War hero Vikram Batra

Kargil War hero Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.

Published: 26th July 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As India celebrates 20 years of Kargil victory on Friday, actor Sidharth Malhotra remembered Captain Vikram Batra, saying he wants to make the martyr's family happy by doing full justice to his role in the biopic "Shershaah".

Captain Vikram Batra laid down his life in the service of nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Because of his bravery, Batra was referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King).

Also, the Kargil hero was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest war-time gallantry award.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi trailer is here

For Sidharth, it is not easy to step into the shoes of Vikram Batra because he feels there is a "huge responsibility" on his shoulders.

"More than interesting, it is more of a responsibility to bring back his glory on screen. He sacrificed his life for our nation, so I can never take this project for granted. I met his parents and his brother -- they are so attached to him emotionally. I hope I don't let them down. Apart from the business aspect, I hope we make a film that does justice to Mr Batra's glory and eventually makes his family happy", Sidharth told IANS.

The movie is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and is directed by Vishnu Varadhan from a story written by Sandeep Srivastava.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikram Batra Kargil War Kargil War 1999 Sidharth Malhotra
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp