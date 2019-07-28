Home Entertainment Hindi

Mob lynching: Taapsee Pannu remains neutral over open letter storm

Actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is in the center of things as she does not believe in left wing or right wing politics.

Published: 28th July 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu (Photo | Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amidst the open letter storm, actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is in the center of things as she does not believe in left wing or right wing politics.

"I am in centre of things. I don't believe in left wing politics or right wing politics. I express my views on things which affect me. I have expressed my views on bad things and whenever something good has happened in our country, I have talked about it proudly.

"I feel both sides have their own point of views. No one asked for a sign from me and whatever I have to say I say it through social media platforms," Taapsee said at the NBT UTSAV AWARD 2019 here on Saturday.

ALSO READ: 'Lynching of Muslims, Dalits must end' - Anurag Kashyap, Mani Ratnam, 47 others write to PM Modi

Earlier this week, around 49 celebrities including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Mani Ratnam and Konkona Sen Sharma, wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the growing cases of lynching in India.

On Friday, however, sixty-two celebrities, including actress Kangana Ranaut and writer-lyricist Prasoon Joshi, came out with a counter open letter slamming the earlier one submitted to Modi by 49 film personalities.

ALSO READ: 62 celebs pen open letter against 'selective outrage' over mob lynching

Expressing her views on the ongoing open letter debate, Taapsee said: "I feel there are good people and bad people in every society and some of them are tolerant and some of them are intolerant, so I haven't counted to see that who is in the majority. I can say that I have seen both kinds of people."

On the work front, Taapsee is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal".

