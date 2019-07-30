Home Entertainment Hindi

Playing a Sardar cop, you have to look the part: Saif Ali Khan on 'Sacred Games 2'

Saif Ali Khan will be back as police officer Sartaj Singh, who is trapped in a race against time to save Mumbai from an attack.

Published: 30th July 2019 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan went through a physical transformation for the second season of "Sacred Games" to showcase the change in his story graph.

With the second season, Saif will be back as police officer Sartaj Singh, who is trapped in a race against time to save Mumbai from an attack.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan doubts if Sara, Kareena Kapoor watched 'Sacred Games'

"Even though in the book, Sartaj Singh is a fit, well-dressed guy, when the series starts, he is in a bad place and is someone who doesn't really care about what he looks like. So it was fine for him to be a bit overweight," Saif said.

"But now that the action is picking up, I thought we should bring him up to what he actually is like -- he is eating less and taking more drugs, which would naturally lead to a bit of weight loss and why he's looking leaner," he added.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' goes on floors

Asked what he did to get in shape, the actor said: "The physical preparation involved going to the gym and eating right for the role. Playing a Sardar cop, you have to look the part."

The second season of "Sacred Games" will open on August 15. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Luke Kenny, Ranvir Shorey, and Shobita Dhulipala among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Sacred Games 2 Sacred Games
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp