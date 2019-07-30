Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' in poster plagiarism storm

Flora Borsi on Monday shared the image of an original artwork of hers, which has a girl's close-up with a cat on one of her eyes.

JudgeMentall Hai Kya

Flora Borsi said that posters of 'Judgementall Hai Kya' bear inspiration of her trademark style, and said such plagiarism of a freelance artist's work was shameful. (Photo | Flora Borsi Twitter and Judgementall Hai Kya poster)

By IANS

BUDAPEST: A Hungarian visual artist named Flora Borsi has accused the makers of Rajkummar Rao-Kangana Ranaut starrer "Judgementall Hai Kya" of plagiarism. Borsi said that posters of the film bear inspiration of her trademark style, and said such plagiarism of a freelance artist's work was shameful.

Borsi on Monday shared the image of an original artwork of hers, which has a girl's close-up with a cat on one of her eyes. Makers of "Judgementall Hai Kya" had recently released a poster featuring Kangana with a cat in a similar pose, and one of Rajkummar poster with a rat instead of a cat on his eye.

"It's a famous Bollywood movie poster called 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. They didn't ask for any permission nor reached me out. It's a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work," Borsi wrote on her official Facebook account.

Borsi's Twitter account describes her as a photographer and a visual artist. Her official page states that she has specialised training in digital photography and has had several solo exhibitions across Europe, Asia and North America.

"This movie poster plagarised my art! Could someone explain what's happening, please? This is not right. 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Balaji Motion Pictures," she tweeted.

"JudgeMentall Hai Kya", a dark comedy, hit the theatres on July 26.

