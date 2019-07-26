Home Entertainment Review

'Judgementall Hai Kya' review: A twisty psychodrama with a few speed bumps

 Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao keep the tension taut in this perceptive but predictable thriller.

Published: 26th July 2019 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.

A still from Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. (Photo | Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Bobby Grewal has serious issues. Self-sustained on the outside, she is ridden with suspicious imaginings. “I will expose you,” she threatens a seemingly innocuous man, and, when implicated in a crime, calls down the detective with, “People like you are a blot on the force.” There’s also the problem with the press: armed with a paper cutter, she snips out distressing headlines and makes origami birds out of them — delicate creatures that morph into scuttling pests in her distraught mind. It’s not a welcome thought, but the onscreen Kangana Ranaut can sometimes really outstrip the real-life one.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut gets into argument with journalist at 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' song launch

The meta-nudges in Judgementall Hai Kya are a bit much; at one point, someone invokes ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’, the protagonist in Kangana’s last. The film leans comfortably — at times too reliantly — on its leading woman. The one time you see Bobby truly smile, someone has praised her curly-blonde hair. We are introduced to her upside down, the camera mimicking her capsized gaze from a Yoga mat. This could all be humour, though I doubt writer Kanika Dhillon wants Bobby to stray far from the actor inhabiting her.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, this is a psychodrama about trauma and the (perceived) benefits of doubt. A troubled voice-over artist takes in a young couple as tenants; a death occurs and the police are stuck between two suspects. There’s a low-key construction to the initial bits that recalls a Sriram Raghavan, who is duly thanked in the opening credits. We get a lot of foreshadowing, and enough psychological pointers to work with. “Whenever you do a film, you sink into the character and we have to bear the brunt” — Bobby’s manager warns her early on (as I said, it’s a wink fest).

ALSO READ: 'Judgementall Hai Kya' singer Svetha Rao reveals why she moved to Mumbai

What’s staunchly un-Raghavan about the film, though, is the subtext. The logical leaps in the script would have brought down an AndhaDhun any second; here, we still go with it to get to the emotional payoff in the end. This is a murder mystery with something to say, a perceptive, if calculable, reveal that helps us gloss over its flaws.

Another upside, of course, is the suitably dimmed performance of Rajkummar Rao. As the neighborly Keshav — closet smoker and fixer of fuses — Rajkummar quietly shepherds the story, undercutting Kangana’s high-strung vibe with an in-wrought calmness. He is also one of those actors who can really keep his head down. Add the slightest vanity to his arc and the whole thing comes undone.

The film is dazzlingly shot. Red light trickles past grilled windows to create ominous shadows. The chiaroscuro lingers in daytime; there’s hardly any sun in the film, as though cinematographer Pankaj Kumar were replicating the gloom of psych wards and hospitals. The sound-work is equally creepy — red sangria pouring into a glass, or old Hindi film songs revealing new meanings. The second half shifts to London, but there’s hardly an impulse to scale up. Instead, the catwalks and corridors of a dingy theatre house are used to mirror Bobby’s coiling, shifting mind.  

There’s one problem with Judgementall Hai Kya, though. When you stretch a thriller too much to one side, the other half gives. The inclusion of a Ramayana parable (2.0, as it were) is clever, but it gives away the film’s sympathies, making the climax predictable. Even then, Kangana and Rajkummar keep the tension taut — it’s hard to pick sides between them, which might be the film’s ultimate point: the endless flux between madness expressed and withheld.

Prakash Kovelamudi has made a punchy Hindi debut. Seductive and snarly, it urges us to look beyond the obvious — to do a double-take on things. In my case, a rewatch sounds like a good place to start.

 

Film: Judgementall Hai Kya

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao 

Direction: Prakash Kovelamudi

Rating: 3/5
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Judgementall Hai Kya Judgementall Hai Kya review Judgementall Hai Kya film review Judgementall Hai Kya movie review Kangana ranaut Rajkummar Rao 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

The ghost of susegad

Mathew Thomas, Anaswara Rajan in Thaneer Mathan Dinangal.

Thaneer Mathan Dinangal Movie Review: High-school drama done right

Santhanam in A1.

A1 Movie Review: Humour bails this film out

Praveen Raja, Rajesh Giriprasad in Chennai Palani Mars.

'Chennai Palani Mars' review: An outlandish travelogue that quickly runs out of fuel

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverekonda in 'Dear Comrade'

'Dear Comrade' review: An equal romance full of heart and sensitivity

Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
google play app store
Video
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp